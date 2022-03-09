UrduPoint.com

Country Faces Uncertainty Due To Opposition: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Country faces uncertainty due to opposition: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the country was facing uncertainty due to opposition's protest

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the country was facing uncertainty due to opposition's protest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whole politics was based on lie as buying and selling was the central point of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N.

He said, PPP had converted from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Asif Ali Zardari party, adding despite continuous rule in Sindh for a decade, PPP had failed to provide basic necessities of life to the people of the province till date.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous political leader and he would never compromise on the matter of the national interests and sovereignty as well because he had not any foreign accounts or properties, adding those who had foreign accounts they could not run foreign policy independently.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister's popularity graph was more high by giving his brave statements during his speeches.

He said the government was working to implement rule of law without any discrimination because no body was above the law.

