Country Facing 'constitutional Crisis': Mandokahil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail urged all political parties on Wednesday to rise above vested agendas in light of the recent constitutional crises for the greater good of the common man

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail urged all political parties on Wednesday to rise above vested agendas in light of the recent constitutional crises for the greater good of the common man.

Speaking to the private news channel, he emphasized to all the stakeholders to save democracy for the sake of the country.

Answering a question, he said the PPP was always ready for elections, but there was a need to work collectively for the welfare of the state instead of creating anarchy in the country.

Referring to the Supreme Court's verdict, he said the PPP had urged the apex court to constitute a larger bench to resolve this issue.

