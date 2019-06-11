UrduPoint.com
Country Facing Overall Debt Of 31000 Billion Rupees Including 97 Billion Dollars Of External Debt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

Country facing overall debt of 31000 billion rupees including 97 billion dollars of external debt

Giving an overview of the economic situation when the PTI government came to power, Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar said the country was facing overall debt of 31000 billion rupees including 97 billion dollars of external debt

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Giving an overview of the economic situation when the PTI government came to power, Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar said the country was facing overall debt of 31000 billion rupees including 97 billion Dollars of external debt.He stared that foreign exchange reserves had dropped to 10 billion dollars.

He said trade deficit was 32 billion dollars while current account deficit touched 20 billion dollars all due to financial mismanagement of the previous government.Circular debt had reached 1200 billion rupees at a rate of 38 billion rupees per month.

A loss of 1300 billion rupees was being faced by public sector institutions.

This was unsustainable and as a result the rupee started falling in December 2017.He said the government took a number of steps to correct the course of economy.

Import duties were increased and imports reduced from 49 billion dollars to 45 billion dollars. Circular debt was reduced by 12 billion rupees per month and it was brought down to 26 billion rupees from 38 billion rupees.

He said a programme of 6 billion dollars has been agreed with IMF.This will help us gain 2 to 3 billion dollars loan more at very economical rates. Oil payment deferred facility from Saudi Arabia will also help reduce pressure on the government, he added.

