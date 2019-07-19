Country facing problems due to failure of former regimes: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

JHEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Member National Assembly Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf here on Friday expressed that country was facing problems due to failed policies of the former regimes.

Talking to media, he said that now Pakistan is going smooth on the path of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government is utilizing all possible resources for the development of state adding that positive and productive polices of incumbent government would bring the national economy on track for the smooth development of the country.

He underlined that youth are the bright future of country, provision of safe drinking water and health facilities is the top priority of Prime Minister at the doorstep of masses.

No body is above from the law and justice for all would bring prosperity and development in the country.