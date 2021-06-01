UrduPoint.com
Country Fast Moving Towards Economic Development: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country is fast moving towards economic development and politics of agitation will be equal to enmity with the nation.

The opposition was misleading people about the economic development in the country, he regretted.

In a statement, the CM expressed satisfaction that improvement had been witnessed in the stock market and other sectors. A decrease in the prices of essential items had also been recorded, he said adding that the wheel of the industry was moving fast and the agriculture sector had recorded phenomenal growth.

However, the CM regretted that the opposition was busy in point scoring about the national economy. In fact, this gang was bent upon obstructing the economic development of the country, he added.

The CM reminded that the politics of long march, resignations and tall claims of now or never had already fizzled out. The rapid economic development had unnerved them, he said adding that the dream of a new Pakistan was materialising now. Opponents' every conspiracy would be foiled and Pakistan would continue to move forward, added the CM.

