Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the country had a lot of talent and potential to progress and no doubt that coming time was a good time.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at Sazgar car Plant at Raiwind Road. He said the government was focusing on hybrid cars, adding that petrol and vehicles were huge burden on country's import bill.

Rana Tanveer said that solarization was among priorities of the government.

He said the government wanted to give electric bikes to topper students, adding that in the past, laptops were given to students to empower them.

He said that workers were an asset to any company, adding that the company had covered a long distance in short period of time. He said, "This company should focus on export of four wheelers."

Rana Tanveer said that demand of electric vehicles had increased and work was being carried out on new energy vehicle. He said that policy would be announced by the next month in this regard.