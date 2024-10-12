Country Full Of Talent And Potential To Progress: Rana Tanveer
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the country had a lot of talent and potential to progress, and no doubt that the coming time was a good time.
He said this while addressing a ceremony, held at Sazgar car Plant, situated at Raiwind Road Lahore. He said the government was focusing on hybrid cars, adding that petrol vehicles were a huge burden on the country's import bill.
Rana Tanveer said that solarization was among priorities of the government.
He said the government wanted to give electric bikes to topper students, adding that in the past, laptops were given to students to empower them.
He said that workers were an asset to any company, adding that the Sazgar Car company had covered a long distance in short period of time. He said, "This company should focus on export of four wheelers."
Rana Tanveer said that demand for electric vehicles had increased and work was being carried out on new energy vehicle. He said that a policy in this regard would be announced by the next month.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cadet College Petaro pay homage to deceased student21 minutes ago
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer21 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur, orders arrest by Oct 2321 minutes ago
-
Sialkot school trip tragedy: One student killed, several injured in Islamabad bus accident41 minutes ago
-
Court awards 12 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler41 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on free treatment of congenital clubfoot held at SAFECO51 minutes ago
-
Financial assistance provided to injured of Duki incident after announcement of CM51 minutes ago
-
Students to conduct awareness campaign to educate about dengue51 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsite in Faisalabad to address beneficiaries’ concerns1 hour ago
-
KKWA organises Music Sufiyana Night on "World Sight Day"1 hour ago
-
Over 5400 Students appeared in Sindh Agriculture University’s Entry Test1 hour ago
-
Police conduct search, strike operation in DI Khan1 hour ago