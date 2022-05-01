UrduPoint.com

Country Future Depends On IT Sector: Senator Afnan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Country future depends on IT sector: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Sunday said that we should have to eqip our new generation with the latest Information technology as future of our country depends on Information Technology (IT) sector.

"It was the need of the hour that our country should be on modern line of technology", he said while talking to a ptv news here.

He said the we have missed the industrial revolution but IT sector which was second largest after the textile has capacity to play a vital role in country's economy.

The senator said it was the government's prime responsibility to provide safe environment for foreign investors who wants to invest or establish companies in IT sector.

He said the IT start-up culture has begun in Pakistan which will play a very important role in economy as we have already enough skilled labour in the sector.

He said that the prime minister has already been informed about the plan which will be executed through Information Technology ministry for further boosting the sector and that will also create multiple job opportunities for the youths, he added.

