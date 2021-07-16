Country Generates Highest 130,223 GWs Electricity: Shahbaz Gill
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the country generated highest 130,223 Gigawatts (GWs) electricity during the financial year 2021.
In a twitter message, he said, Alhamdulillah! during 2021 financial year, 130,223 GWs electricity was generated which is highest in the history of the country.
This power generation is 7 percent more than last year, Shahbaz Gill tweeted.
He said the improvements in the transmission system was the result of steps taken by the government for economic recovery.