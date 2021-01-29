UrduPoint.com
Country Going Through 'historic Battle' For Rule Of Law: PM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Country going through 'historic battle' for rule of law: PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the country was going through a historic battle to establish rule of law and nab the plunderers, who considered themselves above law.

"This is a historic battle for rule of law. These thieves consider themselves above law… They just accept the court decisions favouring them. This historic battle will ensure the rule of law and put the dacoits in jail, which is their real abode," the prime minister said while talking to the media here.

He said in the past, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders used to get the court verdicts in their favour either by bribing the judges or by ransacking the Supreme Court.

He said while trying to enmeshing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the opposition parties had entangled themselves in the foreign funding case.

"We want the Election Commission to take this case to the logical end.

It should scrutinize the funding of all political parties. I foresee, they will find only one party, which is the PTI, which has provided the complete record of Names and addresses of around 40,000 donors," he commented.

Anyone could contact those donors to ask whether they had donated money to the PTI or not, he added.

The prime minister also challenged the opposition parties to just furnish detail of just 100 donors, what to talk of 1,000.

"This will also expose who had got funding from Osama Bin Laden. There is a public statement of Khalid Khwaja's wife," he said and questioned the source of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's properties worth billions of rupees. No government touched him ever either because he had been part of that setup or fearing any "decree" by him, he remarked.

Even, he said, Nawaz Sharif had laundered money in the name of party fund.

