Country Head of UNODC briefed Federal Minister for Narcotics Control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah was briefed on the country plan of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) for the years 2021 and 2025.

The UNODC Country Head, Jeremy Milsom gave detailed presentation on four main categories of the said plan, said a press release.

These categories included border management, legal reforms, drug demand reduction and prevention/countering of terrorism.

The Federal Minister gave his valuable feedback after listening to the details. The UNODC delegation welcomed the given remarks and said that they will be incorporated in next working meeting of the plan.

The minister appreciated the efforts of UNODC in combating drugs and ensured complete support in fighting the menace.

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI)/ PAS and other senior officials attended the meeting.