Country heading forward on way to progress, prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Transport, Member Provincial Assembly Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, said on Sunday that country has been on a track to progress and prosperity by virtue of prudent policies pursued during last two years under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Javed Ansari said the incumbent government successfully highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

He said, government spent billions of rupees for disbursement among the daily wagers and labourers through Ehsaas Emergency relief programme to help them sustain life after lockdown shrank earning opportunities.

Disbursement of funds under ehsaas programme was still in progress, he added.

Ansari said, government also provided relaxation to the people on electricity bills during Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime minister Imran Khan handled the Coronavirus epidemic with comprehensive strategy through smart lockdown policy and the whole world acknowledged it.

The billion tree tsunami is a mega project to make the country clean and green.

Health cards were being distributed among poor people so that they could get better medical treatment facilities.

Ansari said relief package for construction sector would create a vast job market for the daily wagers and workers to work and support their families.

Haji Javed Ansari described establishment of secretariat for South Punjab as another landmark achievement to neutralize the sense of deprivations among people of this area.

He lamanted that previous government had utilized major chunk of funds on upper Punjab uplift at the cost of rights people of South Punjab.

He accused the previous government of pursuing mega projects to get commissions and added that these funds should have been utilized to re-energize industrial sector for the unemployed youth to get jobs.

He said, corrupt mafia had ruled the country over 30 years and made fortunes in the country and abroad by plundering national wealth.

Javed Ansari said the government was striving hard to stablize the country economically and steps were underway to control inflation.

