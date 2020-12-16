UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Heading In Right Direction: President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:06 PM

Country heading in right direction: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that there should be constructive and positive political debates on the public issues as the country was heading in the right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that there should be constructive and positive political debates on the public issues as the country was heading in the right direction.

In a private tv (Mehran) talkshow pogramme, the president said positive criticism over the public issues was must but the opposition parties had been demanding something which was doing no good to the politics and the country.

The masses did not respond to their arguments as these were not public issues specific, he observed.

The president to a query, replied that the country was being economically strengthened despite the challenge of Covid 19. Industries had been fully functional whereas, rupee was being strengthened.

The government had financially supported the poor masses with Ehsaas programme during the Covid pandemic, he added.

"Pakistan is heading towards betterment and it is the change, I have been witnessing for the first time in the country's history," he added.

The president observed that judiciary had been stronger and efficient while the armed forces were not only defending the country bravely but also thwarted enemies' nefarious designs.

The president said all should extend their cooperation for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The president expressing his dismay over opposition parties' tactics referred to a statement of Ayaz Sadiq in the assembly, in which he tried to make controversial the arrest of Indian captured pilot Abhinandan.

The president to another question, said there was no bar on political debates in the country and underlined the need for constructive criticism over public issues.

He said when the judiciary decided in favour of opposition leaders, it was praised and if it decided otherwise, then it was blamed.

He said opposition's demand of resignation of the prime minister was beyond his comprehension. On which basis they had been demanding! the president questioned and advised the political parties if they had any grievances, they should adopt the legal course.

\more

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Poor Progress All Government Opposition Arif Alvi Abhinandan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss ties ..

24 minutes ago

Prices for Sunflower Oil, Sugar in Russia to Decre ..

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

More than 1 million barriers on Europe's rivers: s ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi completes 80% ADP projects: Administrator

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.