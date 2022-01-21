UrduPoint.com

Country Heading Towards Development Positively: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited fragile economy and put it on right direction in three years

Talking to a private news channel he said, the deficit of current account was $20 billion when PTI government came into power and the government soon after reduced its expenses.

He said due to better policies of the government growth rate was jumped up to 5.7 per cent and the farmers got actual payments in agriculture sectors first time in the history of country.

He said record sale of tractors were witnessed this year and machinery were also being installed for industries, service sector especially in IT sector was being promoted.

Shahbaz said the entire world appreciated efforts made during corona pandemic and positive growth were also seen in the post corona situation as well.

The prudent policies of government led the economy in better way and to facilitate the masses government took pragmatic steps in medical fields and constructed world class hospitals.

He said the stock exchange was positively growing and record remittance contributed in country economy.

