Country Heading Towards Right Direction Under PM's Dynamic Leadership: Ali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Country heading towards right direction under PM's dynamic leadership: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking effective steps to wipe out corruption, strengthen the national economy and bring improvement in the system to yield desirous results.

The country was heading towards right direction under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not taken solid decisions for betterment and stability of the country, rather they dragged it into crisis.

He said, "We are effectively working to introduce reforms in all national institutions to streamline the system." The PPP was governing in Sindh for many years but did not change the fate of people of the province, he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the PTI government would complete its five years of constitutional term.

Replying to a question, he said the government would eliminate the reservations of coalition partners soon and expressed hope that they would support us in passage of the fiscal budget 2020-21 from the Parliament.

