Country in safe, sound hands of PM Imran Khan: Fayyaz-ul-Chohan

Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said Pakistan had to face irreparable losses in the past because of not implementing the ideology and guidelines of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but now the country is in the safe and sound hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said Pakistan had to face irreparable losses in the past because of not implementing the ideology and guidelines of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but now the country is in the safe and sound hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic of "Allama Iqbal's Philosophy of 'Khudi' and the Youth of Today", organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, here on Thursday.

The minister said that the prime minister, acting under Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi (Self-Recognition or Ego), was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of crises, and the day was not far away when Pakistan would be standing tall among the developed nations of the world.

Speaking at the seminar, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said we could put the youth of today on the right path only by adopting the political vision of Allama Iqbal and the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the educational institutions' role in that regard was most important.

Director Iqbal academy Dr Baseera Ambreen told the participants that awakening could be created among the youth of Pakistan only through promotion of Iqbal's Khudi philosophy. She said country's future would become secure if we get success in making the new generation realise the importance of Iqbal's Khudi philosophy.

A student of Iqbaliyat, also addressed the event.

Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Administrator Anjum Waheed, Unique Group Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Principal Research and Development Department Unique Group Prof Farah Sonam, Manager Media and Publications Zunair Chaudhry, Riazul Haq and a large number of teachers and students participated in the programme.