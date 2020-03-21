UrduPoint.com
Country Is In War Like Situation Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: Asad Qaiser

Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Country is in war like situation due to coronavirus pandemic: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said the country was in war like situation due to coronavirus pandemic and we should combat it together.

Talking to a private news channel, he said everyone should adopt preventive measures against the pandemic and defeat it bravely.

The speaker said he held meeting with the prime minister the other day and discussed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference and the prime minister expressed positive response over his statement.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him a task to talk with all parliamentary leaders regarding formulation of a parliamentary committee which would prepare a comprehensive policy for the national economy and coronavirus pandemic, adding the government wanted to take on board the opposition to develop a consensus over the national issues especially economy and pandemic disease.

He said he would try his best for the national solidarity and he wanted to sit together with all political leaderships and take measures under the collective strategy of the government and opposition.

Replying to a question, he said he personally contacted with all the parliamentary leaders and discussed with them about the parliamentary committee and hoped that positive results would be seen in days to come.

