Country is on path of progress following vision of Quaid-e-Azam: Saifullah Khetran.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Saturday said that the nation paid rich tribute to the father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for rendering his untiring contribution to achieve goal of making a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In a massage issued on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the nation was proud of having such an intelligent and capable leader, who had set the nation free from the clinches of colonial subjugation of England. However on Quaid's birthday, we were breathing in an independent country due to his marvelous efforts, saying that by following Quaid's vision today our country was on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said we should pledge on this day that we must unite and fight against extremism, intolerance, sectarianism and all forms of prejudice for the betterment of the country.

Pakistanis of all religions living in Pakistan are like a beautiful bouquet and all segments of the society are Pakistanis and serving the beloved homeland in their respective fields, there is no difference between Pakistanis in the country and it was vital to spread the message of peace, he said.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah liberated the Muslims of the subcontinent from the shackles of slavery and under the enthusiastic leadership of him turned the dream of free homeland into reality for Muslims.

He also congratulated the Christian Community for celebration of Christmas Day.