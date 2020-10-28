Country lights up in respect of Eid Milad (SAW) preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Various streets,mosques and buildings in different parts of the country including capital are being decorated with colourful lights,buntings and flag garlands,as preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a befitting manner with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Various streets,mosques and buildings in different parts of the country including capital are being decorated with colourful lights,buntings and flag garlands,as preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a befitting manner with religious fervour.

Like every Rabi-ul-Awwal 12, this year too the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be celebrated with religious fervour by Muslims all over the country where high turnover is being witnessing at markets selling decorative items for the occasion as many people want to decorate their houses to observe 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to vendors, the street vendors selling banners, badges, stickers, flags and fancy lights are doing brisk business these days to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with ancestral customs and new traditions.

Talking to private news channel,many vendors claimed that such occasions always give us an opportunity to earn handsome amount through selling flags, buntings, badges, stickers and specially LED fairy lights.

Vendor displaying colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations which is most attractive decorated item for kids, said a mother Saeeda Jabeen.

"Not only the government and semi-government buildings, but many residential areas and apartment buildings have also been tastefully decorated with such illuminated colourful lights, said another citizen.

Most of the people including children are busy in decorating things with green flags as a demonstration of love and reverence with regard to the auspicious occasion. The city roads, streets are also decorated with green flags and illuminated with lights, said Mohsin Zeeshan a citizen.

Naat khawani and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) on His birth anniversary, said another citizen.

A vendor commented that passion among the people, especially youth, is increasing as the festival approaching fast. Crowd of buyers at stalls is larger as compare to previous year who are mostly demanding decorated items to light up their homes and buildings.

on the other hand, the owners of buses, trucks, taxis, and motorcycles are being seen decorating vehicles artistically to pay great homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).