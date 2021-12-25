UrduPoint.com

Country Makes Progress By Following Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam: ACS Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Captain Retd Saqib Zafar said that country could matchless progress by following principles of Qauid-e-Azam.

In his message on the occasion Qauid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, the Additional Chief Secretary observed that principle of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be adhered to with a new determination.

He paid rich tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stated that nation could not forget services of the great leader.

Quaid-e-Azam while protecting the rights of minorities declared that all the citizens have equal rights.

Following the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan could make robust development.

Similarly,he added that Christian Community was playing an important role in the uplift of Pakistan. Faith in all prophets and holy books is an important part of islam, Saqib concluded.

