UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Country Making Progress Due To Govt Policies'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 07:20 PM

'Country making progress due to govt policies'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chudhry Waseem Akhtar has said that our country was progressing towards economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to member of Advisory Council in UK, Sonia Irfan.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission was working day and night to resolve the problems of Pakistani expatriates.

He said "It is due to the economic policies of PTI-led government that Pakistan has recorded a notable growth in fresh foreign direct investment in projects related to oil and gas exploration, power production and mobile phone services in recent months.

" "We are bringing technological advancements in our system with changing times which is why overseas Pakistanis have shown their confidence in us",he added.

Member Advisory Council UK, Sonia Irfan on this occasion lauded the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission and said "Vice-Chairperson Overseas PakistanisCommission Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi and their officersand staff deserve admiration."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Mobile Oil United Kingdom Gas Government

Recent Stories

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

1 hour ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

2 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

2 hours ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.