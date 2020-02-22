'Country making progress due to govt policies'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chudhry Waseem Akhtar has said that our country was progressing towards economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to member of Advisory Council in UK, Sonia Irfan.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission was working day and night to resolve the problems of Pakistani expatriates.

He said "It is due to the economic policies of PTI-led government that Pakistan has recorded a notable growth in fresh foreign direct investment in projects related to oil and gas exploration, power production and mobile phone services in recent months.

" "We are bringing technological advancements in our system with changing times which is why overseas Pakistanis have shown their confidence in us",he added.

Member Advisory Council UK, Sonia Irfan on this occasion lauded the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission and said "Vice-Chairperson Overseas PakistanisCommission Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi and their officersand staff deserve admiration."