Country Making Progress Under PM's Leadership: Senator

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Country making progress under PM's leadership: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Walid Iqbal on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a honest and sincere political leader, who always worked for the betterment of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said country making progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised Pakistan's flag at every forum in the world.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts and when he would return in the country he would face cases which were registered against him.

Walid Iqbal said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz politics was full of lies and the party was divided in different groups and confused regarding leadership.

The opposition was trying to topple the incumbent government from day one but it was not succeed in their objectives, he said.

The PTI led government was not scared from the opposition tactics because it had no capacity to create any hurdle for the government, he added.

He said inflation was an issue for the government but it was making all-out efforts to reduce it.

