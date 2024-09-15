Open Menu

Country' Mosques, Markets Shine Bright Ahead Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) With Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) approaching, the whole country is bathed in a sea of devotion with millions preparing to commemorate the blessed birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Tuesday 17 September with great joy and unity.

The country's mosques, markets, and streets shine bright and are becoming a testament to the nation's unwavering faith, unity and devotion.

The air is filled with the sweet scent of incense and the sound of soulful naats, creating a spiritual ambience that resonates with the faithful, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

The day will begin with special prayers, followed by processions and Seerat conferences where scholars will shed light on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said the Imam of the mosque.

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centers and roads across the country are being decorated with green buntings, flags and colourful lights to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said a citizen of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, vendors have set up colourful stalls with various collections of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the country, said a trader.

The Federal and provincial governments have also announced to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour and enthusiasm, said an employee.

Special prayers, gatherings, and recitations of the Quran will also be arranged all over the country. food will also be served to the poor.

"We have made special arrangements for the security and facilitation of devotees during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations." - Punjab Law Minister said.

"Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a time for us to come together and promote interfaith harmony. We must work towards creating a more inclusive and tolerant society," the Human Rights Minister stressed.

