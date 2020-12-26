Country moved briskly on path of development under dynamic leadership of PM: Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Saturday said that the country is moving briskly on the way of development under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a news channel, he said he had taken the charge of the railways ministry as a challenge and he would bring visible improvement in this department by starting long term, short term plans.

The minister said railways had great importance in the development of any country as the government would establish it accordance with modern techniques and equipped with unique technology.

He said he had recovered railways properties from illegal occupation which had valued of billion of rupee during the two weeks, adding he would be turned around the department with help of credible and honest officers of the ministry.

Azam Swati said he would not take perks and privileges from his ministry and provision of houses to the railway employees was his top most priority as the labour was the backbone of the railways.

Replying to a question, he said provision the security and safety to railways employee were also included in the list of his priorities, adding old system of telecom and signals were the main causes of accidents in the department.

He said there would be no compromise on the issue of removing encroachments from PR land. He believed that If we do politics on encroachments, the railways will never come out of crisis so we will try to reduce losses and increase revenue.

He assured that his relations will be used for the benefit of railways, as there will be neither politics nor external intervention in this department in future.