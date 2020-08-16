ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Baber Awan Sunday said that the country had moved toward the direction of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan during last two years.

This was the first government of the history which had turned the directions of all resources of the country toward downtrodden in line of the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he said.

Baber Awan was addressing a reception at a village 'Malho' near Chakri. Dozens of local villagers were present on the occasion.

He said that this was the prime minister who adopted clear stance against military siege in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and exposed the nefarious resolves of Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Imran Khan warned Modi that Pakistan would not even think before respond if India did any misadventure, he maintained.

The advisor said that Pakistani people and its forces were ready to protect people of Kashmir.

He further said that for the first time, the respect of green passport had increased in world due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

The corrupt mafia had been occupying the country's resources for the last 70 years and now begging for NRO to save themselves from the accountability, he said, adding the prime minister had clearly rejected the possibility of any NRO.

Dr. Baber Awan said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister in the world who adopted stance against COVID-19 outbreak that his government could face difficulties in coronavirus situation but he could not see his people dying with hunger.

The advisor said that the government had announced internship program under CPEC which would provide the employment opportunities to youth of the country on merit, adding that it was the first government of the history which had preferred merit on nepotism.