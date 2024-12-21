- Home
- Pakistan
- Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI's hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry
Country Moving Ahead Under PML-N Leadership, Leaving PTI's Hate Narrative Behind: Daniyal Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Saturday criticized that the nation has categorically rejected the hate narrative of PTI, emphasizing that the country is moving forward under the PML-N leadership, with the people no longer swayed by PTI's divisive tactics.
In an interview with a private news channel, Daniyal said the PML-N leadership has successfully steered Pakistan towards a path of progress and stability, leaving behind PTI's toxic hate narrative.
He condemned PTI for employing intimidation tactics and spreading hatred, chaos and instability in the country.
Barrister Daniyal suggested that PTI's tactics will no longer be effective as Pakistan continues to progress.
The country is moving forward and the government's efforts are yielding positive results, he
mentioned.
PTI's wishes, which are centered around creating chaos and disrupting the country's progress, will not be
accomplished, he added.
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry strongly condemned the 9 May incident, where a brutal attack resulted in the martyrdom of several individuals.
Daniyal Chaudhry criticized PTI's 11-year governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that they failed to deliver any significant progress and instead brought destruction to the province.
He emphasized that PTI's rule in KP was marked by a lack of development, poor governance and unfulfilled promises.
PTI has reached a dead end in politics, he said, adding, that PTI is exploiting ordinary people's children for their interests while safeguarding their children abroad.
Daniyal Chaudhry praised CM Maryam Nawaz' s leadership in Punjab and the Prime Minister's efforts to put the country back on track.
He acknowledged Maryam's vision for Punjab, where she aims to usher in a new era of progress and development.
Recent Stories
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI's hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding beautification of Nawab Shah city12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to resolve opposition issues through constructive dialogue: Aqeel Malik32 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases39 minutes ago
-
Expert advises to take precautionary measures to avoid viral infections this winter1 hour ago
-
BJP regime seizes property of another Kashmiri in Rajouri2 hours ago
-
Horrific Bus crash on M4 motorway leaves 2 dead, 5 injured2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist injured in speeding car crash near Regal Chowk2 hours ago
-
Chillai Kalan set to bring big chill to occupied Kashmir from Saturday12 hours ago
-
Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr Mubeen Shah warns of bleak fate for IIOJK's hydro-power potential12 hours ago
-
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana13 hours ago