LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as its politics was based on honesty and sincerity to serve the masses. Senator Shibli Faraz said this during a meeting here with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Matters of mutual interests and political situation came under discussion in the meeting. Besides exchange of views on media strategy, discussion was also held on the projects for the welfare of people.

The minister said the people were the best judge of the performance of the PTI government, which was fully focused on resolving their problems.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving towards the right direction.

Referring to the negative propaganda of opposition political parties, he said their narrative had already been rejected by the people. The 'rejected elements' did not enjoy the people's trust anymore, he said, adding the attempt to hold an all parties conference by the opposition had underlying vested interests only, which was bound to fizzle out. The minister regretted that plunder and loot of public money by the previous rulers had badly harmed the country's economy, whereas the incumbent government was taking solid steps to steer it out of all crises.

It was decided in the meeting that the people friendly initiatives taken by the government must be duly highlighted.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the two years' performance of the present government was far better as compared to the previous regimes, which ruled the country for 30 years.

He said the media's role was highly important to give proper projection to the steps taken by the government for the public welfare, whereas its constructive criticism provided guidance.

The PTI led government was fully committed to provide maximum relief to people as the party believed in the politics of merit, he added.

Usman Buzdar said across the board accountability of the corrupt elements was necessary to ensure progress and prosperity of the country. The PTI government had abandoned the old trend of misusing national resources.

He said the opposition parties were getting united for the protection of their own interests. They were in fact making futile efforts to hide their corruption, he added.