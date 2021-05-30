Country moving forward on path to progress under dynamic leadership of PM: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the country was moving forward on the path to development and progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the the government was focused on deliverance, improving economy, distribution of health cards, Kamyab Jawan programme and national entrepreneurship programme.

He said the incumbent government was not feared from any tactics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it was badly disintegrated and its all political parties were busy to leveling allegations against each other.

The minister said PDM was an unnatural alliance of 11 political parties having 11 different fictions and stories, adding that PDM was facing situation like story of "Tot Batot".

He said the opposition had rejected electronic voting machine proposal without even using it.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan had great importance in the South Asia.

Replying to a question, he said the government was willing to discuss national importance issues with opposition, adding, the briefing would be given to opposition regarding the matter of peace process development in Afghanistan.

He strongly condemned the statement of MPA Nazir Chohan in which he leveled allegations against Barrister Shahzad Akbar, adding, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should take notice against his statement aired on the national media.