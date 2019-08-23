UrduPoint.com
Country Moving In Right Direction: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary said on Friday that incumbent government had inherited various challenges but the country was moving in right direction under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary said on Friday that incumbent government had inherited various challenges but the country was moving in right direction under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a function held in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir at SOS Children's Village here. The function was organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications.

The minister said. "the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has also stressed upon showing affection towards orphans." Special passion was required for smooth working of such organizations and absence of the passion could not let such organizations to move forward, he added.

The minister said, "I pay tribute to all those people who are associated with SOS village and other such organizations." Food minister said that it was a collective responsibility for all of us to ensure respect and facilities for the children residing in these organizations.

Samiullah Chaudhry said, "satisfaction of those living in these organizations is very important for all of us." The minister said it was a mission of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to upgrade orphan houses and all such organizations in best possible way so that children living in these organizations could enjoy better environment than homes.

He also paid tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan besides those who embraced martyrdom for the peace and integrity of the country.

"Sacrifices of the innocent Kashmiris will not go in vain and soon the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) will get freedom", he added.

He said nobody in past had highlighted Kashmir issue in the way the Prime Minister Imran Khan had done.

The minister said all out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of quality food to the people and zero tolerance was being showed against adulteration mafia.

Earlier, the minister cut the cake in connection with the celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Later, he saw the pictures which were put on display showing the struggle of our forefathers for the creation of the Pakistan.

Documentary on " We stand with Kashmir" was also shown besides a documentary on " SOS village." SOS Village National Director Saba Faisal briefed about the working of the SOS village.

Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Chairman Asjad Ali also spoke on the occasion.

