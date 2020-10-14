Country moving toward prosperity under leadership of Prime Minister: Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Afridi here on Wednesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the country was moving in a positive direction toward prosperity and development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Afridi here on Wednesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the country was moving in a positive direction toward prosperity and development.

He shared these views while addressing a press conference.

The chairman said civil and military leaderships were on same page for betterment of the country.

He said the current inflation in the country was due to bad policies of the past regime and the incumbent government was striving to get rid off the country from burden of debts.

Afridi said that the era of corrupt people had ended who robbed the institutions and violated the rights of the people.

"Pakistan's peace is linked to peace in Afghanistan", he said, adding that Afghan peace processes continued with positive efforts of the prime minister.

Afridi further stated that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game changer project was being completed with the cooperation of China.

He said Balochistan was the gateway to Central Asia adding that the prime minister was formulating a better policy in that regard.

"Investment is coming to Pakistan, exports are increasing and repayment of debts has started" he said, adding that India had deprived eight million people of Kashmir from their basic rights.

Afridi noted that opposition had started a movement which would halt development process of the country.