Country need political stability, facing persistent challenges on its borders: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that Pakistan is facing persistent challenges on both its borders and the country has never been in greater need of political stability than it is today.
He emphasized that national politics must be conditioned upon and linked with development and national security, adding that IPP is fully committed to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Abdul Aleem Khan made these remarks during a meeting with senior Party leaders at the IPP’s Provincial Secretariat.
He announced that the Party is set to activate its organizational structure across Punjab, beginning with Workers' Conventions in South Punjab.
According to the schedule, IPP will hold its Conventions in Layyah on May 4 and Faisalabad on May 11. This activity will provide Party officials and workers with a strong platform to showcase their performance and organizational strength.
During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, General Secretary & MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, South Punjab President Rafaqat Ali Gillani, General Secretary Tahseen Nawaz Gardezhi, IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, General Secretary Rana Javed Iqbal, and senior leader Chaudhry Norez Shakoor.
On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan handedover the notification to Umar Fareed Khan nominated as President of IPP Youth Wing South Punjab.
In the meeting other leader joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party were embraced with Party Mufflers as a token of their new responsibilities. Party leaders also briefed Abdul Aleem Khan on the ongoing membership drive and political activities in Central and South Punjab.
They told that the IPP is being mobilized down to the tehsil level in every district. The upcoming Workers' Conventions in May are expected to serve as a strong testament to the growing popularity of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, they added.
