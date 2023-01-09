UrduPoint.com

Country Needs Consensus Not Elections:Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that consensus was the only solution to the political crisis instead of elections and all the political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would have to sit for dialogue, taking the state institutions on boad, otherwise anybody could not get anything

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Khawaja Saad said that crisis could not be overcome until the political leadership come on the table, adding, "Political parties including PTI will have to understand this truth that as being stakeholders, we have to tolerate each other." "After a constitutional change, we earned crises and in current scenario, elections would create more destruction, as loosing party would be on roads'', he added and asked PTI to deliver in Punjab and KPK and let the federal government to work.

Talking about Punjab Chief Minister's vote of confidence, he said, ''I, as political worker and parliamentarian, do not think the issue would be resolved in Punjab Assembly, although it should be resolved in the assembly but I do not hope that these people would follow a single clause of the constitution as they already have violated it again and again''.

To a question about Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, Saad said that he would return Pakistan soon.

To another question about flour crisis, he said that federal government was not responsible for the issue, adding that everybody knew the responsibilities of the provincial and federal governments.

