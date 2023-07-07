Open Menu

Country Needs National Unity & Harmony; Samina Zehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Country needs national unity & harmony; Samina Zehri



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the enemy was after the integrity and peace of Pakistan and the recent incidents of terrorism were a link to the same nefarious plans of the enemies.

All Pakistanis should unite together for the country and would fully support to Pakistan Army, security agencies to root out terrorism, she said in a statement adding that Pakistan needed national unity at this time, not riots.

Pakistan needs peace and security, not chaos and unrest. Pakistan cannot afford any political chaos and unrest.

Those who want to push Pakistan towards corruption are hostile to Pakistan and islam.

To protect the security and peace and stability of Pakistan, the whole nation has to work together for the integrity and survival of Pakistan and for this we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice and it will destroy the nefarious intentions of the enemies forever, she said.

She said that Pakistan was in dire need of political and economic stability at this time and, for this, all political elites should respect each other while avoiding intolerance and extremism and should not take any steps that would strengthen the tactics of the enemies.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that political disagreement was everyone's right, but it was not acceptable to go so far in political opposition and throw mud on the opponent's personal life and family by putting aside moral values.

