Country Needs Stability Not Negative Politics: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Country needs stability not negative politics: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that during one year the incumbent government had expedited the economic activities besides creating ease in doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that during one year the incumbent government had expedited the economic activities besides creating ease in doing business.

He said this while meeting the Punjab Assembly Members belonging to different districts who came to meet the Chief Minister here at CM House.

The CM said world bank in its annual doing business report had also acknowledged the reforms of the present government.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, by 2020 the country would be among the countries conducive for doing business.

Usman Buzdar said that economic reforms were yielding positive results in the province, adding that ease of doing business would boost investment.

He further said in Punjab business registration portal had created ease in doing business.

The chief minister said at this point when country was heading towards progress the politics of chaos was harmful for the nation.

He said, "Country needs stability not the negative politics." Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the internal and external challenges, national interest should be given priority and collective efforts must be made for the progress and prosperity of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting the members of the assembly apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies and Usman Buzdar assured them their problems would be solved.

