Country needs supremacy of law: Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said the country needed supremacy of law the most.

Addressing a lawyers' convention here, he said without correcting the system of justice in the country, the economy could not be improved.

"Unless there is rule of law in the country, investment will not come." The PTI chairman said the rule of law was the major difference between rich and poor countries.

He said the country was facing economic problems and his party would take it of the crisis.