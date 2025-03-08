ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) International Women's Day was commemorated on Saturday to honour the invaluable contributions of women in all aspects of life, who are instrumental in shaping a stronger, more inclusive, and progressive Pakistan.

The theme for this year's celebration was "Accelerate Action," highlighting the pressing need to accelerate gender equality.

The day was celebrated across the globe to acknowledge the contribution of women and the significant role they play in building nations.

In Capital, the day was celebrated through events here on account of International Women’s Day by various organisations.

HealthCare Centre Collaborative Care of Diseases with the collaboration of Government College University Faisalabad

(GCUF) and Hometown Community Foundation held a free webinar on Empower Yourself: Pro Women Laws in connection with International Women's Day, where the speakers sensitised the female participants about their rights, advocate for change, and empower them with knowledge.

Another event titled 'Behnon ki Baithak' in connection with International Women's Day was held at Jubilee Park in Sector F-7. The time of the event was 3:30 pm, followed by Iftar dinner.

Talking to APP, Shazia Mehboob, a senior journalist, said that gradually typical mindsets were changing with time, and improvements could be noticed in our society.

"Today's woman is somehow aware of her rights and independent," she added.

The process was slow, so we shouldn't confront our societal mindsets; instead, we should keep on working hard with patience to earn our name to empower us for a better life ahead, she urged.

The 23rd Women Rights Conference 2025 was also held to mark International Women's Day at the National library of Pakistan, behind the PM Secretariat, Islamabad.

Organised by International Human Rights Observer (IHRO), the speakers underscored the importance of rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls.