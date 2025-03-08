Country Observes Int'l Women's Day, Paying Tribute To Exceptional Women
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) International Women's Day was commemorated on Saturday to honour the invaluable contributions of women in all aspects of life, who are instrumental in shaping a stronger, more inclusive, and progressive Pakistan.
The theme for this year's celebration was "Accelerate Action," highlighting the pressing need to accelerate gender equality.
The day was celebrated across the globe to acknowledge the contribution of women and the significant role they play in building nations.
In Capital, the day was celebrated through events here on account of International Women’s Day by various organisations.
HealthCare Centre Collaborative Care of Diseases with the collaboration of Government College University Faisalabad
(GCUF) and Hometown Community Foundation held a free webinar on Empower Yourself: Pro Women Laws in connection with International Women's Day, where the speakers sensitised the female participants about their rights, advocate for change, and empower them with knowledge.
Another event titled 'Behnon ki Baithak' in connection with International Women's Day was held at Jubilee Park in Sector F-7. The time of the event was 3:30 pm, followed by Iftar dinner.
Talking to APP, Shazia Mehboob, a senior journalist, said that gradually typical mindsets were changing with time, and improvements could be noticed in our society.
"Today's woman is somehow aware of her rights and independent," she added.
The process was slow, so we shouldn't confront our societal mindsets; instead, we should keep on working hard with patience to earn our name to empower us for a better life ahead, she urged.
The 23rd Women Rights Conference 2025 was also held to mark International Women's Day at the National library of Pakistan, behind the PM Secretariat, Islamabad.
Organised by International Human Rights Observer (IHRO), the speakers underscored the importance of rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls.
Recent Stories
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country observes Int'l Women's Day, paying tribute to exceptional Women6 minutes ago
-
Kohat hosts inaugural scrabble championship16 minutes ago
-
Food security top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer16 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment is indispensable for the uplift and prosperity of any society: AJK President, PM26 minutes ago
-
MOFA condoles passing of Dr Riffat Hussain26 minutes ago
-
Women should aware about their fundamental rights: Farah Shah26 minutes ago
-
State-run AIMS Teaching Hospital serves quick Medicare to 8000 patients in one month26 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated in Nawabshah26 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison26 minutes ago
-
Complaining of unpaid salaries workers of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board to suspend water supply36 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Women Day with renewed resolve to ensure women's empowerment in all spheres of li ..36 minutes ago
-
DPM reaffirms support for Palestine36 minutes ago