Country Obtained Good Yield Of 6 Major Crops Last Year: SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Thursday said that due to farsighted policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country obtained good yield of six major crops last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Thursday said that due to farsighted policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the country obtained good yield of six major crops last year.

Addressing the White Cane Safety Day programme at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) here, he said 20 million families were getting food subsidy under the 'Ehsas' programme.

Cheema said that those who did not make payments to farmers were being arrested, adding that now the country was heading towards progress and prosperity in a real sense.

He said that it was a good omen that country's textile, agriculture and housing sectors were growing. He said that price-hike was reducing and in the next two to four months, it would further decrease.

He said that the government was taking solid steps to reduce prices of essential items, adding that sugar and 'ghee' price were decreasing and flour price had already been reduced.

Shedding light on importance of the day, the SAPM stressed the need to encourage the disabled in society to become useful citizens. He said that economic and social justice always lead to society reformation. He said that Madina was the first welfare state of the world which provided due rights to all segments of society.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made laws for the visually impaired persons and added that suggestions could be given for improving the laws further. He said that when the powerful people did not pay taxes, it causes negative impact on society.

Jamshed Cheema said that judicious distribution of resources was real democracy. He said the economic and social justice prevails when tax is collected from the powerful.

He said that the PTI government was bringing powerful people into the tax net. The Insaf health card was another big initiative of the present government, he added.

