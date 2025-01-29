Country On Path Of Development Due To Positive Policy Of PM: Naeem
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan, Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said that the country has embarked on the path of development due to the positive policy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In his statement issued here, he said that the Udan Pakistan program would play a key role in the country's development saying that the government's efforts to control inflation are ongoing, the effects of which have started reaching the common man.
Karim said that the aim of the PML-N’s politics was to serve the people regardless of their color, race, and creed and the PML-N believed in democratic principles.
He said that PML-N’s reconciliation politics is actually for the stability of democracy but some political forces are taking undue advantage of the PML-N’s reconciliation politics who would not succeed in their nefarious objectives.
Under the wise leadership of its leader Nawaz Sharif, the vision of public prosperity is being implemented and all the attention of the party leadership is focused on including the country in the ranks of developed countries, he said.
Chaudhry said that some elements could not see the country’s economy growing, they are trying to strengthen their political agenda by making Pakistan suffer from economic distress, but none of their conspiracies would be allowed to succeed.He said that the PML-N leadership would fulfill all the promises made to the people.
