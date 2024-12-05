Open Menu

Country On Path Of Development Under PML- N Leadership: Ch Naeem

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that under the leadership of the PML-N the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that under the leadership of the PML-N the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development.

In his statement issued here, PML-N’s Balochistan leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that whenever the party comes to power, a new era of development and progress has begun in the country.

He said that those who create obstacles in the path of development and progress of Pakistan would be failed in their nefarious intentions.

As a result of the government's best economic policies, inflation has come to the lowest level, he said adding that

Inshallah, this would further reduce the burden of the poor in Pakistan.

He said that the government is working hard day and night for the welfare and betterment of this country and saved the country from default.

He said that in the recent protest, PTI proved that it is not a political party but a terrorist party and it has become inevitable to put a stop to its activities.

The entire nation is deeply concerned about the extent to which the political party has gone to save its politics, he said and added that the PTI itself has entered a dead end and wants to destroy the country through chaos.

The entire nation is aware of the negative agenda it is pursuing through chaos and corruption, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Terrorist Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim From Government Best

Recent Stories

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

48 seconds ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

49 seconds ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

52 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi bri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK

56 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems i ..

11 minutes ago
 PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp

PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp

11 minutes ago
PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collabo ..

PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collaboration with Turkish Embassy

11 minutes ago
 FOSPAH 's chairperson Fauzia Viqar to welcom AHC ..

FOSPAH 's chairperson Fauzia Viqar to welcom AHC delegation

11 minutes ago
 NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki M ..

NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases

28 minutes ago
 World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Cha ..

World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity

43 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurat ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan