Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that under the leadership of the PML-N the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development.

In his statement issued here, PML-N’s Balochistan leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that whenever the party comes to power, a new era of development and progress has begun in the country.

He said that those who create obstacles in the path of development and progress of Pakistan would be failed in their nefarious intentions.

As a result of the government's best economic policies, inflation has come to the lowest level, he said adding that

Inshallah, this would further reduce the burden of the poor in Pakistan.

He said that the government is working hard day and night for the welfare and betterment of this country and saved the country from default.

He said that in the recent protest, PTI proved that it is not a political party but a terrorist party and it has become inevitable to put a stop to its activities.

The entire nation is deeply concerned about the extent to which the political party has gone to save its politics, he said and added that the PTI itself has entered a dead end and wants to destroy the country through chaos.

The entire nation is aware of the negative agenda it is pursuing through chaos and corruption, he said.