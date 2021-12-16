UrduPoint.com

Country On Path Of Progress: Gul Hameed

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Country on path of progress: Gul Hameed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' media advisor and spokesperson Punjab government Gul Hameed Khan Niazi on Thursday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity

Talking to ptv, he said government was taking positive step to promote welfare of the public, adding, government had made all-out efforts for progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, health, technology, and education.

"Incumbent government has laid a foundation of change", he added.

Gul said the government was utilizing all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects and the government was committed to brought every important national issue in the parliament for legislation.

