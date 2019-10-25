Country on right economic track: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the country has been put on the right economic track

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the country has been put on the right economic track.In a series of tweets on Friday, she said Pakistan's improvement in the World Bank's Ease of Doing business ranking is a clear proof of it.

She said it is the first time in the history that the national exchequer is getting filled instead of the pockets of rulers.The Special Assistant on Information said the World Bank's report would also have opened eyes of those who up till now were misleading the people regarding the country's economy.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said a bright and progressive face of Naya Pakistan is emerging in the world.

She said it is under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the country witnessed a historic improvement of twenty eight places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings.She was confident that steps directed towards ease of doing business will prove to be milestone for investment promotion and industrial development.