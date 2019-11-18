Country on right track of progress: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the country is making progress under the prudent policies of the Federal

Addressing the public during inauguration of various development projects here on Monday, he said prime minister was an honest man and he would provide relief to masses.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying special attention to development projects in Khanewal district.

Gardezi said that development of his constituency was his top priority and more development projects would be initiated soon in the district.

He said that construction of a road from Bilawalpur to Mubarakpur would be started soon after getting required funds. He announced that a water filtration plant would also be installed at Bilawalpur.