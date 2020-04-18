Country passing through critical phase:Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a letter written to provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and assembly members, has said the country was passing through a critical phase because of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a letter written to provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and assembly members, has said the country was passing through a critical phase because of coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed the hope that they would utilize all their efforts to deal with the current unusual situation, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

He said the Punjab government had taken effective measures to prevent coronavirus and we are confident that the government would soon be able to overcome this disease.

He said the Punjab was taking lead in providing PPEs to the doctors, setting up of DSL-III labs, provision of COVID-19 kits and other essential equipment.

He said Punjab would soon get the capacity of conducting 10 thousand tests on daily basis. He said that quarantine centres, isolation wards and high dependency units had been set up throughout the province.

The CM said the government was fully aware about the problems and difficulties of those who become unemployed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan who approved the increase in the financial aid for the destitute upto Rs 12,000 under Ehsaas Kaflat Programme and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Programme.

He said that disbursement of amounts to the destitute had been started, under these programmes.

He said that due to hoarding and profiteering, common man was facing financial problems.

Keeping in view these hardships of common man, it was national obligation of public representatives to keep constant liaison with the administration of their respective districts.

He urged them to actively monitor the actions against the hoarders and profiteers besides personally inspecting the steps being taken for Anti-Dengue Campaign as well as Green Punjab Programme.

He said that elected representatives should also visit the hospitals of their respective areas and inspect the treatment facilities being provided to the patients. He expressed hope that they would also monitored the wheat procurement campaign and all the steps taken by the government to cope with the situation occurred in their districts due to coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said that bucking up doctors and paramedical staff was utmost necessary as they were busy in serving ailing humanity in such difficult circumstances.

He said the government's objective was to solve people's problems at the earliest, elected representatives with the help of district administration should continue to work hard to solve people's problem.

This hard time would soon pass too, InshaAllah. However, those will long be remembered,who share the pain and fulfill the needs of deserving people in these circumstances.