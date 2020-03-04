Country progressing under PM leadership: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that the country was heading on the path of progress and development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that the country was heading on the path of progress and development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a media persons after assuming the office of information and public relations department, Wazir said that this the first government in the country which was sincerely working for the welfare of the masses.

The economy has been put back on right track due to economic teams of the government he said adding that the steps are being taken for controlling the inflation.

To a question he said that Rs1.5million per marla has been released for the people of North Waziristan district whose property damaged during war on terror.

He said that Khasadar and Levies forces have been merged into KP regular police which would help improve capacity building of the then policing in erstwhile FATA.

Replying to a question, the adviser said that chief minister had entrusted with heavy responsibilities of looking after the information department.

"The BRT would be completed within the current year and the final date for inauguration of the project would be a surprise," he told media persons.

Issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to the people of tribal districts is an historic step of the present government, he said adding that the Sehat card would be given indiscriminately in the tribal belt.