Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) General Manager (GM) Commercial Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Jawad Mansoor said on Wednesday that the country's progress and prosperity was linked with the growth of the industry.

Speaking at gathering of businessmen along with SE Multan Amjad Nawaz and SDO Nawan Shehr Sheikh Imran at Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), he stated that the company would resolve their issues on priority and the load shedding management is scheduled keeping in view the cultivation hours of the crop and at least it is not conducted for 8 hours continuously so that farmers could work without facing any problem of load shedding.

"The load management hours are scheduled considering cultivation timings of the farmers," he said and added that they had installed four grids worth millions of rupees at Musa Virk, Donga Bonga, Lodhran and Fatima Jinnah Town where demand notice had been paid since long but they could not instal owing to shortage of material.

The GM admitted that the MECPO could not come up to the expectation of the masses due a number of reasons adding that it was facing manpower, especially experienced lineman because no inducted was made in the last four and five years.

Relying on a volley of questions, Mr Jawad replied that the government always keeps in mind the cost of electricity before revising the tariff and added that an increase of Rs 10 per unit has not been notified yet.

He maintained that the consumers using 200 units per month are "protected'' and the government extended subsidies to them while those using over 200 units are not protected. Jawad informed that MEPCO has 84 lac clients of whom upto 3 lac use 700 units because they have got installed four metres at their homes Regarding safety of the staffers, he explained that the company attached great importance with it and imparted training to them in this connection.

Later, MCCI president Main Iqbal brought into notice of the GM Commercial a number of industrialists problems including the new connection, incorrect and excessive estimates of material, timely oil change of small transformers, poles without foundations which result in accidents during windstorms and rains.

He asked why the customers were being charged for the cost of building foundation of the poles.

MCCI president demanded that meter readers should also work on Eid Days just like doctors and policemen which are also services departments as MEPCO is.

MCCI SVP, Nadeem Sheikh, VP, Asim sheikh, former presidents Kh Muahammad Hussain, Fazal Elahi Sheikh, president Small Traders Association Ehtasham ul haq and others were in attendance.