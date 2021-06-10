Country records 2.9% increase in enrollments from primary to university level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The total number of enrollments from Primary to university level was increased to 55.0 million during 2019-20 with the ratio of 2.9 percent.

According to the Economic Survey launched here by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday, the overall enrollments is recorded 52.2 million during 2018-19 as compared to 51.0 million during 2017-18, which shows an increase of 2.9 percent. The overall education situation is based on the key indicators, such as enrollments, number of institutes and teachers have shown improvement.

The number of institutes recorded at 273.4 thousand during 2018-19 as compared to 262.0 thousand during 2017-18. However, the number of institutes is estimated to increase to 279.4 thousand in 2019-20.

Similarly, there were 1.76 million teachers in 2018-19 as compared to 1.77 million last year. The number of teachers is estimated to increase to 1.

80 million during 2019-20.

As per survey, the Federal government has also designed Single National Curriculum (SNC) with the vision of one system of education for all, in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment, so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education.

The SNC will be implemented in three phases, Phase I: Development of SNC and textbooks for Pre I-V classes in March 2021, Phase II: Development of SNC and textbooks for VI-VIII classes in March 2022 and Phase III: Development of SNC and textbooks for IX-XII classes in March 2023.

The government is committed to achieve Goal 4 of SDGs i.e. "Quality Education", which stipulates equitable education, removal of discrimination, provision and upgradation of infrastructure, skill development for sustainable progress, universal literacy, numeracy and enhancement of professional capacity of teachers.