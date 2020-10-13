UrduPoint.com
Country Records 530 More Corona Cases, 8 Deaths During Last 24 Hours

Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 8,651 as 530 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eight corona patients, 07 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and one died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 80 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 30,022 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,241 in Sindh, 10,453 in Punjab, 3,249 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,523 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1024 in Balochistan, 302 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 230 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 304,609 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,848 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3131, Balochistan 15,541, GB 3,955, ICT 17,428, KP 38,367, Punjab 100,892 and Sindh 140,534.

Around 3,914,818 tests conducted, 735 hospitals with covid facilities with 852 patients admitted across the country.

About 6,588 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,556 Sindh one of them died in hospital on Monday, 2,264 in Punjab five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 1,264 in KP, 189 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 91 in GB and 78 in AJK.

A total of 3,914,818 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 852 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

