Country records bumper sugarcane crop this year: Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that government had started targeted subsidy on basic food commodities and this year Pakistan records bumper sugarcane crops which expected to reach 100 million tons.

In his message on ptv news channel, he said government took a serious notice of the plight of sugarcane growers and directed to address the farmer's' legitimate issues, adding, government was taking all possible measures to reduce the prices of ghee and pulses to facilitate common people.

He said that the government will ensure the sale of sugar in the markets at a fixed price, adding, with government's commitment the sugar would have been sold at Rs 80 per kilograms in the retail market.

He assured that farmers would get incentives from the production of sugarcane and government will continue to take concrete steps for protecting the common man from price hiking.