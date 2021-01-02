UrduPoint.com
Country Registered 18% More Exports Due To Govt Policies: SCCI Chief

Sat 02nd January 2021

Country registered 18% more exports due to govt policies: SCCI chief

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has said that due to business-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country's exports increased by 18%, compare to the last year.

He said that if the government continues such policies for promotion of the local industry, Pakistan's economy could be stabilised by earning valuable foreign exchange.

The SCCI president said that with the abolition of slab in industrial electricity tariffs, the industrial wheel was moving successfully.

Baryar said that Sialkot exporters were playing a crucial role in strengthening national economy by earning US$2.5 billion annually and exports could be doubled in the next two to three years with the government support.

He said the SCCI fully supports the steps taken by the government to strengthen the economy.

