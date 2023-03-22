Country representative of UNICEF Pakistan along with his team visits the office of CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The country representative of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah Fadil along with his team visited the office of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion, he expressed his deeper contentment with the Educational Reforms initiatives taken by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said, I have been visiting all the provinces to observe the education standards, and I visited schools here in GB for last couple of days. "I found Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of all and unique in nature, particularly the IT integration in education is a wonderful experience" he added.

He said the competency of students in schools is exhibiting quality teaching and learning. He said these interventions can be examples for the rest of the country.

He further extended his cooperation to scale up these interventions in addition to their support in Early Childhood Education (ECD).